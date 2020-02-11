One person was killed and another was injured in a North Austin crash early Tuesday, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the northbound service road of MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) in the 10000 block at 2:02 a.m. The area is just south of West Braker Lane near the University of Texas J.J. Pickle Research Campus.

The crash involved one vehicle, medics said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another person was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, medics said.

