The holiday of love is just around the corner and if you are looking for the perfect way to spend Valentine's Day, we have some ideas to help you celebrate locally.

Americans spend an average of $196.31 on Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation, which says that 2020 is expected to be a record-breaking year.

“Spending is expected to total $27.4 billion, up 32 percent from last year’s record $20.7 billion,” the NRF’s website states, looks like America is falling in love.

Several local businesses are getting into the Valentine's Day spirit, offering great gift ideas and wonderful events to enjoy.

Here are a few of our favorites:

1. DINNER AT HIDEOUT GOLF CLUB

Enjoy dinner at Hideout Golf Club and Resort from 6-9 p.m. on

Friday, Feb. 14.

Dinner includes whipped brie, baby greens, crayfish bisque and your choice of beef tenderloin en croute with forest mushroom and port wine demi, veal oscar – sautéed medallions of veal topped with blue lump crab and asparagus finished with sundried and herb hollandaise, salmon en papilotte with tomatoes and fennel. The finale includes warm chocolate cake with raspberries or mascarpone cheesecake with Frangelico caramel.

Cost is $50 per person and reservations are required.

2. LADIES NIGHT AT PIONEER TAP

Pioneer Tap House and Color Street Nails will host a Girls Night Out at 7 p.m. Monday.

Tickets are $15 and includes exclusive shopping on new arrivals at the tap house, a charcuterie and wine/cheese pairing class and the cost of your first drink.

So grab a friend and head to Pioneer where The Bachelor will be televised for the special night.

3. All ABOUT FLOWERS

Owner of Davis Floral Rita Webb and her daughters Christina and Stephanie are gearing up for their busiest day of the year. The shop is busy putting together Valentine’s Day arrangements. They are also selling rose pedals, Lammes chocolates made in Austin and a variety of plants.

“We’ll also sell single roses for the daughters, which is also a favorite,” Christina said.