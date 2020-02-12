Last Saturday band and choir students competed at the first round of UIL Solo & Ensemble at Henderson Junior High. Choir members performed 27 solos and two ensembles. Our soloists all did well with 16 receiving a 1st division rating and 11 receiving a 2nd division rating and both ensembles received a 1st division rating! Of those, six solos and one ensemble will travel to Austin in May to compete at the state level round.

Solos earning 1st division ratings:

Kyla Carter - advancing to state

Lixin Cordova-Law - advancing to state

Layla Lara - advancing to state

Olivia Leinhauser - advancing to state

Bailey Millar - advancing to state

Stevie Pilgrim - advancing to state

Arizona Barnes

Sadey Fronterhouse

Jennifer Montero

Mila Saldivar

Piper Slawson

Hannah Whaley

Cheyenne Howard

Suellyn Hunter

Hunter Merrill

Bella Pena

Solos earning a 2nd division rating:

Mikayla Bush

Amber Dixon

Nicholas McCray

Morgan Jones

Sara Lindsey

Lauren Pope

Samantha Warren

Brittney Brothers

Mia McCray

Michelle Rodriguez

Zackary Villareal

Ensembles earning a 1st division rating:

Barbershop Ensemble - Junior Pack, Nicholas McCray, Hunter Merrill, Stevie Pilgrim, Zane Ray and Lixin Cordova-Law

Madrigal Ensemble Advancing to State - Will Boyd, Calvin Darby, Stevie Pilgrim, Lixin Cordova-Law, MacKenzie Ansley, Savannah Staten, Skylar Russell, Kyla Carter, Layla Lara, and Raegan Johnson