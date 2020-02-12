BANGS — The Bangs High School Debate team has had a successful year.

On Jan. 3, members of the Congressional Debate Team, made up of Marina Nichols, Corbin Freeland and Abigail Poling, competed at the state meet in Austin. Nichols advanced to the final round and competed at the state capitol, where she placed 13th out of 51.

On Feb. 3, the Cross Examination Debate teams competed at the District Meet. Carlos Perkins and Corbin Freeland placed second and and will be attending the state meet in March. Annaliese Fales and Caleb Freeland placed third and are the alternates to state. Carlos Perkins was given the Golden Gavel award which signifies that he was the top speaker of the day.

In the Congress Debate, students act as legislators. they write legislation and it is debated in session. So essentially they are mock Congress members.

Each piece of legislation is debated while students follow Robert's Rules of Order. They will speak, and then be cross examined by the others in the session. After the debaters believe they have reached an appropriate time to vote, they either fail or pass the bill.

Debaters work to create alliances and cut deals to get certain pieces of legislation moved up or down to ensure they get to speak. It's pretty realistic to what happens in real life. This year our debaters debated 40 pieces of legislation.

The two the Bangs team wrote were on banning marine animal attractions and creating a cap on insulin prescription costs.

CX Debate is based on policy. The debaters have a partner and must either debate on the affirmative or negative of the resolution or topic.

This year's resolution is "Resolved: The United States federal government should substantially reduce direct commercial sales and/or foreign military sales of arms from the United States."

Each round lasts about an hour. There is some very specific jargon and style that comes with CX Debate such as stock issues, kritiks and speed of speech.