With only 48 hours left before the deadline to file for a place on the May 2 ballot, local city council and school board races remain unopposed.

Five members of the Stephenville City Council are up for re-election and only one — Carla Trussell (Place 2) - has decided not to seek another term.

In the race for school board, both incumbents up for re-election - Ed Dittfurth (Place 7) and Cole Parks (Place 6) - have opted out, leaving both seats wide open for newcomers.

Here is a look at what’s shaken out so far:

STEPHENVILLE CITY COUNCIL:

Mayor Doug Svien - has filed, remains unopposed

Place 2 - Justin Haschke has filed, remains unopposed

Place 4 Brady Pendleton - has filed, remains unopposed

Place 6 Alan Nix - has filed, remains unopposed

Place 8 Brandon Huckabee - has filed, remains unopposed

SISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Place 7 - Donny Hill has filed, remains unopposed

Place 6 - David Tezaguic has filed, remains unopposed

The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.