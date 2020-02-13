On Thursday morning, viewers of The Price is Right on CBS witnessed Brownwood resident Teresa Vazquez, clad in a Brownwood Lions T-shirt, sink a putt during the Hole in One game to win a Chevrolet Sonic.

“It was the best experience I've ever had,” Vasquez said in Thursday afternoon phone interview. “Even if I didn't get called up I wanted to see it, I wanted to experience it live. I just never dreamed they would pick my name, and to win a car of all things.

“I've always wanted to go to the Price is Right, always. I just wish my mother (Trinidad Villarreal) was here to see that. That was her favorite show, she would always watch that. I'm just sad she's not here to see it, but it was very exciting. I could not believe it when they called my name. When they did my husband shook me and said, 'that's you, that's you.' I saw this big white sign with black letters that said 'Teresa Vasquez' and I just got up and took off running.”

Vasquez's confidence of sinking her putt on the Hole in One game was not very high.

“I was really scared because I used to play miniature golf as a kid and I haven't done it since,” she said. “It wasn't on the show, but when Drew (Carey) gave me the putter, I asked him, 'How do you hold this thing again?' He showed me how and then to relax I started doing my little dance and started to relax and I just couldn't believe that ball went straight in.”

The episode that aired Thursday was filmed in late November, but Vasquez was not allowed to share the news.

“We went to California for Thanksgiving, which was a Thursday, and that Monday is when we went to the Price is Right,” Vasquez said. “They tell you not post it and keep it quiet. I couldn't say anything, nothing when I got out of there. A lot of people were asking if I won, but I couldn't respond to anyone. You can tell people the day before it airs, so I posted it on Facebook and said that some of you know we went to the Price is Right and everybody was asking me if I had won and I haven't said anything, but the show is going to air Feb. 13 at 10 o'clock, watch me. It got around social media and everybody watched it. I posted two pictures (Wednesday) of my husband and I standing next to the wheel and us heading home on the plane with our Price is Right shirts on. All I said was we had an awesome time.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Vasquez was expecting her new vehicle at any time.

“They told me they would deliver it to my house after the show airs, so I'm thinking if not today, tomorrow,” she said.

As for the experience itself, Vazquez wanted to thank her husband, Robert, for making it all happen.

“I want to thank my husband, Robert, because he made this possible for me,” Vasquez said. “I never, ever thought this would happen. We were going to see his family in California and I knew we were going to be there seven days. I was thinking of what we could do besides go to Hollywood. I told him I wanted to go the Price is Right, I've never been there and I always wanted to go. I came home the next day and he had got tickets through the internet and I just could not believe it. He said we got priority tickets which meant we were going in.”