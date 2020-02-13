The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department will be hosting the annual Kids Health Fair on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Depot Civic & Cultural Center, 600 East Depot.

The Kids Health Fair is a chance to meet community organizations as well as state agencies that support both parents and children. Educational information concerning kids’ health, safety, school/daycare, and children’s insurance will be available.

The Kids Health Fair will feature games, prizes, inflatables, and hot dogs, free to the community.

If you are a local organization and would like to participate in this event, please call the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department at 325-646-0554 before March 9.