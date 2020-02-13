Sherman Police are investigating a death at the construction site for the future Sherman High School.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said that SPD is working a death investigation at the Sherman High School Construction site, but said he could not give additional details as the investigation is still in its early stages. Mullen said that the investigation involved a worker.

Cadence McShane Construction Senior Vice President Craig Morris confirmed that an accident had occurred at the site some time around 3:30 p.m. Thursday involving the death of one subcontractor’s worker. Morris said he had no other details on the incident, but Cadence McShane would be releasing more information as it becomes available.

In a press release, the company offered its condolences to the worker’s family and co-workers.

“Along with the other companies working at the site, we are assisting the proper authorities who are investigating this incident,” Cadence McShane said in the press release. “We are not able to provide more information until the investigation is completed.”

Officials with Sherman ISD referred questions to Cadence McShane but later released a press release on the incident, confirming the incident and noting that they cannot provide additional information.

During a presentation on the construction Monday night, Senior Construction Manager Lee Thomas said the project had no lost time accidents and no reportable accidents during the construction phase.