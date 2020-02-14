BEREAVED PARENTS MEETING FEB. 18

The Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Adams Street Community Center, 511 E Adams St. in Brownwood. This Month, we are blessed to have Kathy Crowder address our group. We urge everyone to come join us as we travel this grief journey and find positive ways to deal with our day to day living without our loved ones. These meeting are open to all family members who are affected by the death of a loved one. For further information contact La Freda Kilburn at (325) 998-1567.

EARLY CHAMBER HOSTING PARENT-CHILD DANCE FEB. 22

The Early Chamber of Commerce invites families to attend the Parent Child Dance to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Early Visitors and Events Centers from 7-9 pm. This inclusive dance presented by Howard Payne University welcomes all family types. If you are a

mom-son, grandparent-grandchild, or daddy-daughter combination grab your $20 tickets which covers one adult and one child. Any additional tickets are $5. Families will have the opportunity to make each other corsages and boutonnieres sponsored by Smile Doctors, as well as, enjoy delicious dessert and candy bar sponsored by Citizens National Bank.

There will be a contest for the best dancers and prizes will be awarded. You can reserve your ticket at www.earlychamber.com or call 325-649-9317 for more information.

BBQ SANDWICH PLATE FUNDRAISER FOR WITSOC MARCH 2

On Monday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Freedom Fellowship Church in Early, Chipster's Grill will be providing a BBQ Sandwich Plate for $9 to help benefit Walking In The Shadow Of Christ, Inc.

BRMC HOSTING SERIES OF FREE DIABETIC CLASSES

Brownwood Regional Medical Center offers a Series of Free Diabetic Classes for the management and prevention of Diabetes. It is a series of four classes, and each class focuses on important diabetic topics. The classes are held in the Classroom West Entrance 2nd Floor Outpatient Center off Streckert Drive. The next series begins March 2 from 11 a.m. to noon: What is Diabetes; March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon: Nutrition; March 16 from noon to 1 p.m.: Physical Therapy; and March 23 from 11 a.m. to noon: Foot Care. Please RSVP 325-649-3313 The series are held on Mondays during the second, second, third and fourh week of the month of March, May, July, September and November.

KEEP BROWNWOOD BEAUTIFUL SEEKS BOARD MEMBERS

Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower the citizens of Brownwood through education and participation to take responsibility for their community environment. KBB operates with a Board of Directors, one part-time paid coordinator and volunteers. In order to continue serving Brownwood, KBB needs Board Members. Without a functioning Board of Directors, KBB will need to stop their many community programs. This is where you come in! If you have an interest in continuing to make Brownwood and surrounding areas a healthier and more vibrant place to live, please go to our website, www.kbbtx.org, and review what the responsibilities are as a board member.

BRMC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Do you seek opportunities to help others? Do you have a loving and giving heart? If so, you are needed! Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are looking for both men and women to assist patients and families in seven different areas of the hospital. You would then be trained in any area you choose. If you are interest in becoming a Volunteer, please call Andrea Lee, 325-649-3392.