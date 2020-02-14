Brownwood High School (BHS) senior, Loralei Briley, is a recipient of one of only four Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Student Voice Scholarships, to be awarded at the TASB Governance Camp in Galveston on Friday, February 28, 2020. The TASB Governance Camp is a conference for school board trustees and focuses on student voice, leadership, and governance. The TASB website notes that they believe that, “…student voice matters,” and they have, “…infused student participation in this unique two-and-a half-day conference by highlighting the incredible students in our state. We believe that we cannot create the leaders of tomorrow without letting them lead today.”

In addition to receiving the scholarship, Briley will participate in the Senior High School Panel discussion during the First General Session on Friday, February 28. This is a highlight of the conference where trustees listen to the students as they share their unique public school journeys and experiences.

Briley plans to attend Angelo State University (ASU) in the fall of 2020 to study chemistry and to become a trauma surgeon. One reason she hopes to become a surgeon is “to help people most when they really need it,” said Briley. She chose ASU because their science program is regarded as one of the best and because she was offered a spot in their honors program. Additionally, ASU has one of the highest medical school acceptance rates in Texas.

“I am excited to widen my knowledge of medicine, chemistry, and knowledge in general,” said Briley.

Briley is passionate about chemistry and enjoys learning about elements and how they interact.

BHS has helped Briley discover her love for medicine and chemistry. Through the school’s Health Science program she was given the opportunity to attend a clinical and sit in on open-heart surgery. “I already knew I loved it, but the clinical ignited my passion even more,” said Briley. She is currently learning to be a Pharmacy Technician at BHS.

Briley also serves as the Parliamentarian for Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and does public relations for The National Honor Society. Briley noted that some of the teachers at BHS that went above and beyond encouraging her were BHS English teacher, Krista Bronniman, AP Calculus and OnRamps teacher, Telise Murray, and Health Science teacher and HOSA advisor, Bonita Deen.