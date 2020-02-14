The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Jason Lee Hughes and Tylene Nichole Gore
Jesse James Paschal and Shelbie Jo Harry
Rocky Joe Thompson and Danielle Amanda Honea
The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Tony Mendosa Hernandez, deadly conduct
Nicholas Dwayne Davis, hunt at night, hunt with light
Jason Lee Gray, hunt at night (two cases), hunt with light (two cases)
Demory Ardell Wilson Jr., criminal trespass
Dustin Scott Atkins, public intoxication
Katie Danielle Stovall, DWI second
Zane Scott Huntley, hunt with light (two cases), hunt at night (two cases)
Kristi Deannaleigh Schaefer, declaration of nolle prosequi
Jessica Dawn Ashley, fraud destroy/removal, theft of property over $100 under $750
Dustin Scott Atkins, declaration of nolle prosequi
Bailey Jaiden Bishop, possession of controlled substance PG 3 under 28 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
William Franklin Britton II, DWI
Robert Shane Camden, assault causes bodily injury
Adan Castaneda-Solis, assault causes bodily injury family violence
Michael Kevin David, assault causes bodily injury family violence simple assault
Luther Lee Eaton, assault causes bodily injury, resisting arrest
Scott Allen Coker, declaration of nolle prosequi
Crystal Elaine Greene, assault causes bodily injury family violence
Roy Gutierrez, terrorsit threat of family member
William John Haechien Jr., assault causes bodily injury
Alan Joe Havens, declaration of nolle prosequi
Christopher Allen Henkel, declaration of nolle prosequi
Arnulfo Rodrigo Hernandez Jr., DWI
Aaron Michael Hodges, theft of property over $100 under $750
Katelyn Sue Lowther, declaration of nolle prosequi
Alexander Jose Martinez, declaration of nolle prosequi
Tuesdae Tekeyla McGhee, theft of property over $100 under $750
James Ray Medcalf, assault causes bodily injury family violence
Debra Christine Netherton, assault bodily injury family violence
Debra Christine Netherton, assault causes bodily injury
Felipe Antonio Ortiz, declaration of nolle prosequi
Curtis Allan Perkins, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
James Edward Petty, resisting arrest search/transport
Payton Weldon Piper, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Jacky Clyde Platter, burglary of coin operated
Ramon Ramos Jr., assault causes bodily injury
Latashua Marie Roberson, criminal trespass
Michael Isaiah Roberts, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Ronald Vincent Romero, assault causes bodily injury (two cases)
Tyranne Breazae Selvie-Stewart, assault causes bodily injury family violence
Tatiana Lashawn Small, theft of property greater than $100 under $750
Delia Danielle Sotello, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Robert Burnell Stanley, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Jesse Ray Stewart, unlawful restraint
Dustin Moise Thompson, declaration of nolle prosequi
Loida Torres, criminal trespass
Conner Lane Traps, declaration of nolle prosequi
Eric Trevino, unlawful restraint, interfere with emergency request, assault causes bodily injury
Larry Charles Williams, assault causes bodily injury
Tyler Austin Wylie, declaration of nolle prosequi (three cases)
Stacey Joyce Johnston, appeal JP 3 unsafe speed
Shane Anthony Beard, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Jeffery Howard Box, theft of property over $100 under $750
Meaghan Chelsea Cox, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Devyn Payge Crosby, theft of property over $100 under $750
Brianna Jayne Davis, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Jamie Rae Dysert, theft of property over $100 under $750
Zachary Sean Eaton, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Casey Ray Farr, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Crystal Dawn Jowers, theft of property over $100 under $750
Nicholas Lynn Olson, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
Discover Bank vs. Robert R. Deleon, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Barbara Navarro, individually and as next friend of E.G., a minor vs. Caleb Lee Garcia, injury or damage with motor vehicle
In re: Order for foreclosure concerning 1910 Main Blvd. Brownwood, Texas vs. roxie F. Williams, foreclosure
In re: Delbert William Tompkins vs. all other family law
Julie Gribble vs. Joshua Little, injury or damage with motor vehicle
Janice Snow vs. Christine Cooper and Anthony Milcherska, injury or damage with motor vehicle
American Express National Bank vs. Gregory E. MacDonald, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Alan B. Kirby and Helen R. Kirby vs. Larry Davidson and Angela Davidson, real property
Jennifer Garcia vs. Jason P. Garcia, divorce
Billy Gay Waddle III vs. Kelsie Waddle-Russell, divorce
Yajaira Yanez Luvianos vs. David Chaparro Luvianos, divorce
Cavalry SPV I LLC, assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Joe D. Bell, contract-consumer/commercial debt
State of Texas vs. $910 in U.S. currency Alexander Jocquese Garzon, civil care related to criminal matter
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. Alexander Jose Martinez and Shawn Ray Wishert, contract-consumer/commercial debt
American Express National Bank vs. Christopher D. Sharp, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Thomas C. House, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Jared M. Trowbridge, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Kristi Lynn Shepard vs. Michael Dewayne Shepard, divorce
Priscilla Michelle Bible vs. Raymond Alvin Bible Jr., divorce
Shawn Elaine Owen vs. Wilson C. Owen, divorce
Donna Jackson Denison vs. Robert Thomas Denison, divorce