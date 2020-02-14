The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Jason Lee Hughes and Tylene Nichole Gore

Jesse James Paschal and Shelbie Jo Harry

Rocky Joe Thompson and Danielle Amanda Honea

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Tony Mendosa Hernandez, deadly conduct

Nicholas Dwayne Davis, hunt at night, hunt with light

Jason Lee Gray, hunt at night (two cases), hunt with light (two cases)

Demory Ardell Wilson Jr., criminal trespass

Dustin Scott Atkins, public intoxication

Katie Danielle Stovall, DWI second

Zane Scott Huntley, hunt with light (two cases), hunt at night (two cases)

Kristi Deannaleigh Schaefer, declaration of nolle prosequi

Jessica Dawn Ashley, fraud destroy/removal, theft of property over $100 under $750

Dustin Scott Atkins, declaration of nolle prosequi

Bailey Jaiden Bishop, possession of controlled substance PG 3 under 28 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

William Franklin Britton II, DWI

Robert Shane Camden, assault causes bodily injury

Adan Castaneda-Solis, assault causes bodily injury family violence

Michael Kevin David, assault causes bodily injury family violence simple assault

Luther Lee Eaton, assault causes bodily injury, resisting arrest

Scott Allen Coker, declaration of nolle prosequi

Crystal Elaine Greene, assault causes bodily injury family violence

Roy Gutierrez, terrorsit threat of family member

William John Haechien Jr., assault causes bodily injury

Alan Joe Havens, declaration of nolle prosequi

Christopher Allen Henkel, declaration of nolle prosequi

Arnulfo Rodrigo Hernandez Jr., DWI

Aaron Michael Hodges, theft of property over $100 under $750

Katelyn Sue Lowther, declaration of nolle prosequi

Alexander Jose Martinez, declaration of nolle prosequi

Tuesdae Tekeyla McGhee, theft of property over $100 under $750

James Ray Medcalf, assault causes bodily injury family violence

Debra Christine Netherton, assault bodily injury family violence

Debra Christine Netherton, assault causes bodily injury

Felipe Antonio Ortiz, declaration of nolle prosequi

Curtis Allan Perkins, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

James Edward Petty, resisting arrest search/transport

Payton Weldon Piper, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Jacky Clyde Platter, burglary of coin operated

Ramon Ramos Jr., assault causes bodily injury

Latashua Marie Roberson, criminal trespass

Michael Isaiah Roberts, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Ronald Vincent Romero, assault causes bodily injury (two cases)

Tyranne Breazae Selvie-Stewart, assault causes bodily injury family violence

Tatiana Lashawn Small, theft of property greater than $100 under $750

Delia Danielle Sotello, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Robert Burnell Stanley, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Jesse Ray Stewart, unlawful restraint

Dustin Moise Thompson, declaration of nolle prosequi

Loida Torres, criminal trespass

Conner Lane Traps, declaration of nolle prosequi

Eric Trevino, unlawful restraint, interfere with emergency request, assault causes bodily injury

Larry Charles Williams, assault causes bodily injury

Tyler Austin Wylie, declaration of nolle prosequi (three cases)

Stacey Joyce Johnston, appeal JP 3 unsafe speed

Shane Anthony Beard, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Jeffery Howard Box, theft of property over $100 under $750

Meaghan Chelsea Cox, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Devyn Payge Crosby, theft of property over $100 under $750

Brianna Jayne Davis, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Jamie Rae Dysert, theft of property over $100 under $750

Zachary Sean Eaton, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Casey Ray Farr, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Crystal Dawn Jowers, theft of property over $100 under $750

Nicholas Lynn Olson, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Discover Bank vs. Robert R. Deleon, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Barbara Navarro, individually and as next friend of E.G., a minor vs. Caleb Lee Garcia, injury or damage with motor vehicle

In re: Order for foreclosure concerning 1910 Main Blvd. Brownwood, Texas vs. roxie F. Williams, foreclosure

In re: Delbert William Tompkins vs. all other family law

Julie Gribble vs. Joshua Little, injury or damage with motor vehicle

Janice Snow vs. Christine Cooper and Anthony Milcherska, injury or damage with motor vehicle

American Express National Bank vs. Gregory E. MacDonald, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Alan B. Kirby and Helen R. Kirby vs. Larry Davidson and Angela Davidson, real property

Jennifer Garcia vs. Jason P. Garcia, divorce

Billy Gay Waddle III vs. Kelsie Waddle-Russell, divorce

Yajaira Yanez Luvianos vs. David Chaparro Luvianos, divorce

Cavalry SPV I LLC, assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Joe D. Bell, contract-consumer/commercial debt

State of Texas vs. $910 in U.S. currency Alexander Jocquese Garzon, civil care related to criminal matter

Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC vs. Alexander Jose Martinez and Shawn Ray Wishert, contract-consumer/commercial debt

American Express National Bank vs. Christopher D. Sharp, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Wells Fargo Bank NA vs. Thomas C. House, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Jared M. Trowbridge, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Kristi Lynn Shepard vs. Michael Dewayne Shepard, divorce

Priscilla Michelle Bible vs. Raymond Alvin Bible Jr., divorce

Shawn Elaine Owen vs. Wilson C. Owen, divorce

Donna Jackson Denison vs. Robert Thomas Denison, divorce