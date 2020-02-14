Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the March 3 Republican and Democratic party primary elections.

Voters in the Republican Party primary will cast ballots for offices including 11th Congressional District, where 10 candidates are competing for the seat being vacated by Mike Conaway, and Texas House District 60, were four are competing for the seat being vacated by Mike Lang.

Early voting takes place in the Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fisk. Hours are:

• Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 18-21 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 22 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 23 — noon to 5 p.m.

• Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 24-26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday through Friday, Feb. 27-28 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Applications for ballot by mail must be received by the close of business on Feb. 21 and should be mailed to Larry Franks, P.O. Box 700, Brownwood, Texas 76804.