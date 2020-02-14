Filing ended Friday in the May 2 city, school board and Brown County Water Improvement Board elections.

Early City Council

• Incumbents Benny Allcorn, Leland Acker and Charles Matlock filed with no challengers. An election in Early will not be needed.

Early school board

• Place 1 unexpired term — Toni McMillan and Tracy Fielder have filed.

• Place 6 — Christina Pruett, incumbent, has filed.

• Place 7 — Sandy Benson, incumbent, and Tammy Cox Ledbetter have filed.

Blanket City Council

• Mayor unexpired term — B.J. McGinnis, who was appointed as the interim mayor last year to a vacant mayor seat, has filed.

• City Council full term — Scott Isham, incumbent, has filed.

• City Council full term_— Dominique Suentzenich, incumbent, has filed.

• City Council full term — Alley Jones has filed for vacant seat.

• City Council (unexpired term — Shandra Dawn Douglas has filed for vacant seat.

Blanket School Board

• Place 1 — Jimmy Richardson, has filed.

• Place 2 — Scott Russell, incumbent, has filed.

• Place 7 — Steve Schulze, incumbent, has filed.

Bangs school board

• Two unexpired one-year terms — Steven Fuqua and Sandy Ivey have filed.

• Two full terms —Larry Drury and Kenneth Loewrigkeit have filed.

Bangs city council

• Incumbents Marisa Craddock, Sheila Roberts and Carrol Wells and challenger Rick Phelps have filed.

Brown County Water Improvement District

• Incumbents Dennis Graham, Jimmy Jones and James McMillian and challenger Johnny Hays have filed.