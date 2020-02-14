Filing ended Friday in the May 2 city, school board and Brown County Water Improvement Board elections.
Early City Council
• Incumbents Benny Allcorn, Leland Acker and Charles Matlock filed with no challengers. An election in Early will not be needed.
Early school board
• Place 1 unexpired term — Toni McMillan and Tracy Fielder have filed.
• Place 6 — Christina Pruett, incumbent, has filed.
• Place 7 — Sandy Benson, incumbent, and Tammy Cox Ledbetter have filed.
Blanket City Council
• Mayor unexpired term — B.J. McGinnis, who was appointed as the interim mayor last year to a vacant mayor seat, has filed.
• City Council full term — Scott Isham, incumbent, has filed.
• City Council full term_— Dominique Suentzenich, incumbent, has filed.
• City Council full term — Alley Jones has filed for vacant seat.
• City Council (unexpired term — Shandra Dawn Douglas has filed for vacant seat.
Blanket School Board
• Place 1 — Jimmy Richardson, has filed.
• Place 2 — Scott Russell, incumbent, has filed.
• Place 7 — Steve Schulze, incumbent, has filed.
Bangs school board
• Two unexpired one-year terms — Steven Fuqua and Sandy Ivey have filed.
• Two full terms —Larry Drury and Kenneth Loewrigkeit have filed.
Bangs city council
• Incumbents Marisa Craddock, Sheila Roberts and Carrol Wells and challenger Rick Phelps have filed.
Brown County Water Improvement District
• Incumbents Dennis Graham, Jimmy Jones and James McMillian and challenger Johnny Hays have filed.