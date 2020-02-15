The annual Cherry Pie Auction, sponsored by KOXE/KBWD radio, raised approximately $16,000 for youth sports in Brown County on Saturday.

Proceeds from the auction, which was held at the Adams Street Community Center, will go to Brownwood Youth Softball and Youth Baseball, the Cen-Tex Soccer Association and Soccer 4 Fun.

“We had several high dollar items that people bid on, six or seven items that went over $500 and $600,” said Carl Wayne of KOXE/KBWD radio. “Every dollar counts as all the money goes to Brownwood area youth sports — freshman league baseball, girls softball, Cen-Tex Soccer and Soccer for Fun. We can't thank enough all the people that donated the items for the auction, all of the volunteers and others that made it happen, and especially those that came out and bid on these items. Because of you it's going to be a very good year for Brownwood youth sports as all of that money will be divide among the four organizations.”

Items up for bid included the traditional cherry pies and other baked goods as well as automotive goods and services, gift certificates, home decor, jewelry, oddities and sports memorabilia.

Sports memorabilia is always popular and this year’s crop of items included a Nelson Cruz World Series replica ring; a Tiger Woods autographed Masters cap; a Richard Petty autographed Cat Racing cap; an Ivan Rodriguez 2017 Hall of Fame signed baseball and jersey; two Charles Haley autographed photos; a Kevin Harvick autographed mini-helmet; a Jason Witten signed football; an Amari Cooper signed mini-helmet; a Sean Lee autographed football; a Dale Jarrett autographed cap; a Nomar Mazara signed baseball bat; a baseball autographed by the 2018 Texas Rangers; a 2019 Texas Rangers yearbook signed by Ivan Rodriguez; a Dirk Nowitzki autographed commemorative edition of the Dallas Morning News; and a Brownwood Lions hard hat autographed by Matt McCrane.