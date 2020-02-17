Friday, Feb. 14

• Hit and run — 4200 block of South U.S. 377

• Pedestrian stop — 1400 block of Waco. Two males contacted, one arrested for possession of a controlled substance

• Burglary of habitation — 1600 block of First

• Vehicle burglary — 1000 block of Vine

• Animal cruelty — 2000 block of Sixth

• Traffic stop — Avenue C/Vincent, citation issued for possession of drug paraphernalia

• Assault — 1300 block of Avenue J

• Vehicle burglary — Seventh and Coggin

Saturday, Feb. 15

• Hit and run —700 block of Avenue I

• Criminal mischief — 400 block of Cordell

Sunday, Feb. 16

• Unwanted person — 2600 block of Vincent

• Disorderly conduct — 700 block of West Commerce, arrest made

• Unwanted person — 3000 block of Fourth, female arrested

• Hit and run —Coleman/Cordell

• Assault — 2300 block of Temple

* Theft — 1500 block of Terrace

• Theft — 300 block of Center

• Criminal mischief — 4400 block of Redbird