Friday, Feb. 14
• Hit and run — 4200 block of South U.S. 377
• Pedestrian stop — 1400 block of Waco. Two males contacted, one arrested for possession of a controlled substance
• Burglary of habitation — 1600 block of First
• Vehicle burglary — 1000 block of Vine
• Animal cruelty — 2000 block of Sixth
• Traffic stop — Avenue C/Vincent, citation issued for possession of drug paraphernalia
• Assault — 1300 block of Avenue J
• Vehicle burglary — Seventh and Coggin
Saturday, Feb. 15
• Hit and run —700 block of Avenue I
• Criminal mischief — 400 block of Cordell
Sunday, Feb. 16
• Unwanted person — 2600 block of Vincent
• Disorderly conduct — 700 block of West Commerce, arrest made
• Unwanted person — 3000 block of Fourth, female arrested
• Hit and run —Coleman/Cordell
• Assault — 2300 block of Temple
* Theft — 1500 block of Terrace
• Theft — 300 block of Center
• Criminal mischief — 4400 block of Redbird