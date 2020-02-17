On Feb. 8 at a convention in Conroe, Pat McLaughlin III of Brownwood was sworn in as the 53rd President of the Texas JCI Senate (Jr. Chamber of Commerce). The Texas JCI Senate is made up of Jaycees that local chapters have honored with this designation through dedicated service to their communities and have displayed leadership to others locally and across Texas and only one in 1,000 Jaycees become a Senator.

The Brownwood Jaycees were chartered in 1941 and since then only 6 local members were ever given a Senatorship: Curtis Butler, David Carrol, Mike Blagg, Walan Kite, Pat McLaughlin III and Mike Jackson.

The Texas Senate focuses on mentoring Chapters, encouraging and supporting the growth of the Jr. Chamber movement across Texas. The Senate also promotes the 501c3 Foundation where annual scholarships are awarded across Texas. If your business would like to make a tax-deductible donation for a scholarship given in yours or your company’s name to be given in a targeted area such as Brown County, feel free to contactMcLaughlin at 325-642-4559.

The Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce) is a Leadership Training Organization Through Community Service. It is comprised of young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40. Your local chapter is now accepting applications for those young adults that want to meet other upwardly mobile individuals, those that want to make a difference in their community or just want to have fun with others of their age group. Please feel free to contact Pat McLaughlin III at 325-642-4559 to get introduced.

“I want to thank everyone for this opportunity and privilege to serve as President of the Texas JCI Senate,” McLaughlin said. “We have some great times ahead of us. Some truly wonderful memories to make, more friendships to forge and many hurdles to overcome.

“I look forward to the advice of those who served before me in order to make good decisions with your help. Thank you and may God bless the Texas JCI Senate.”