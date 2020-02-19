Howard Payne University’s Social Work Club is eager to assist area high school students in obtaining the prom dresses of their dreams. The club will host its annual Cinderella Project this Thursday, February 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, February 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at HPU’s Girling Center for Social Justice, 1308 Austin Avenue in Brownwood.

Young women from area high schools may each receive one free prom dress while supplies last. The gently used dresses are current fashions donated by HPU students and others from the community.

“This is the fourteenth year the HPU Social Work Club has hosted this event,” said Rachel Derrington-Bourke, club adviser, assistant professor of social work and director of the social work program. “The social work faculty and students at HPU get the chance to serve local young ladies by collecting donated dresses, organizing the dresses in our makeshift ‘shop’ and helping each girl pick out her dress.”

Social Work Club members, led by the group’s president, Destiny Sharp, senior from Brownwood, create a boutique experience for the high school students complete with music and fitting rooms.

“Many girls look forward to prom night and the perfect dress plays a large role in that,” said Sharp. “Our g