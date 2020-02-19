WASHINGTON – Six Democratic presidential candidates are taking the debate stage Wednesday night ahead of Nevada’s caucuses on Saturday.

The Democratic primary debate is being held at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas. It includes several candidates who are no strangers to the debate stage, but the addition of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg for the first time is expected to bring with it some fireworks.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's debate:

When is the debate? The debate will take place at 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

How can I watch it? NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent are hosting the debate. It will livestreamed on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and NBC News Mobile App. The Nevada Independent will also be streaming the debate. Cable channel Universo, the Noticias Telemundo mobile app, and the Noticias Telemundo Facebook will be streaming the debate live in Spanish.

Audio of the debate will also be available through SiriusXM Channel 118, and TuneIn.

Who qualified for the debate? Here are the candidates that qualified for the debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and billionaire Tom Steyer are both still in the Democratic race but did not qualify for the debate.

Who are the moderators? "NBC Nightly News" and "Dateline NBC" anchor Lester Holt, "Meet the Press" moderator and Chuck Todd, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo Senior Correspondent Vanessa Hauc and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent are the debate moderators.

A new candidate on stage Bloomberg will be on stage for the first time since jumping into the presidential race in late November.

The billionaire, who is opting out of competing in the first four early states, will likely take the bulk of attacks from the other candidates on stage. Bloomberg is quickly rising in national and some state polling after pumping millions of his own money into his campaign.

Several weeks ago, candidates quickly criticized the Democratic National Committee’s decision to do away with a donor requirement for the Nevada debate. In the last debate in New Hampshire, candidates had to reach a 225,000 donor threshold, with at least 1,000 donors coming from at least 20 different states.

Bloomberg is not accepting any donations, and the new rule for the Wednesday night debate opened the door for the former mayor to join.