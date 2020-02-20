On Tuesday, Jan 28, Brownwood Middle School Principles of Architecture Teacher, Christa Long, and her eighth-period class were presented with the SRO Golden Doughnut Safety Award.

“Long and her class were instrumental in utilizing existing materials towards the creation of additional wooden door safety wedges, which help create time barriers,” explained School Resource Officer, Fred Bastardo. “The additional wedges will help slow down anyone wanting to breach a classroom door. They were made over the course of two weeks and will be distributed across the district.”

The students and Mrs. Long were commended for their efforts in helping to maintain school safety within Brownwood ISD). The Golden Doughnut Safety Award is a roving award that is presented to BISD employees who have shown a commitment to school safety and security within the district.