The Texas Federation of Republican Women named Brown County Republican Women’s Club as the recipient of the 2018 - 2019 Americanism Award. This award is given to one club in each of the four levels of membership: Jumbo, Large, Medium and Small Clubs. Out of 54 Medium Size Clubs in Texas, Brown County Republican Women’s Club were presented the award for making a difference in their community. This is the fifth time the Club has received this award.

The award was presented by Gail Teegarden, TFRW SD 24 Director during their February 2020 meeting.

Some of the projects Brown County Republican Women’s Club, in partnership with Brown County Retired Teachers, submitted were: presented Certificates of Appreciation and snacks to the 15 fire departments and agencies in Brown County for the services they provide to our county; served “Ice Cream & Cookies” to Camp Bowie Training Center & 111th Engineer Battalion Soldiers as well as Texas Forest Service Staff; provided 365 sack lunches to the 111th Engineer Battalion, TXANG, Soldiers during their Annual Training at Camp Bowie. The groups will be hosting this event for the fifth time in April 2020.

Other projects Brown County Republican Women have taken on: provided sponsorship to the Young Leaders of Brown County for them to purchase American Flags to be placed on the headstones of Veterans prior to Memorial Day; mailed boxes of support to local deployed Military; provided desserts for the Arson Canine Recertification Seminar; packed Blessing Bags for Brown County Sheriff’s Department and City of Brownwood Police Department personnel to handout; provided ice cream treats for the 156th Brigade Engineer Battalion during their training at Camp Bowie Training Facility; for three years have provided “Pocket Constitutions” to new teachers at Brownwood Independent School District and provide “Fine-Blue-Line” Shields of Strength to Brown County Law Enforcement new hires.

Clubs in the Texas Federation of Republican Women serve their communities in a variety of ways that are not necessarily political. Those projects fall under the heading of “Caring for America,” and thousands of volunteer hours every quarter are dedicated to these projects.

For information about Brown County Republican Women’s Club please contact Amy Seymour at 325-200-2327 or Cheryl Jones at 325-642-9465.