The eastbound center lane of Anderson Lane between Interstate 35 North and Cameron Road in Northeast Austin is closed after a homeless camp fire broke out in the area, Austin fire officials said.

The homeless camp is underneath the eastbound Anderson Lane service road, officials said. No one was injured in the fire.

The fire is the second to break out on Thursday. Two adults were hospitalized early Thursday after a blaze broke out at a South Austin homeless camp.

Medics responded to the northbound service road of Interstate 35 South in the 5700 block near Stassney Lane at 3:28 a.m.

The adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, medics said.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who has vocalized his opinions on incidents involving people experiencing homelessness in Austin, criticized the city’s camping policies again Thursday.

City leaders “must end camping (and) provide shelter,” he said in a tweet.

Austin homeless camp fire sends 2 to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.



Austin’s camping policies endanger the homeless.



They must end camping & provide shelter.



The state is offering Austin 5 acres of shelter space for $1 per month. https://t.co/8aRXxWWXzD

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 20, 2020

FINAL: #ATCEMSMedics have transported 2 adult patients to Dell Seton Medical Center, with serious potentially life-threatening fire-related injuries, from a reported grass fire at 5700 block of S IH 35 SVRD NB (cross street: Stassney) (03:28). No other information available.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 20, 2020