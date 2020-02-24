Courtney Parrott, Brown County Wellness Coordinator and Texas A&M Agrilife Agent, was recognized at Monday’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioner’s Court for receiving a state award.

Parrott received the Paula Butler award at the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) Healthy County Boot Camp in Austin earlier this month.

Parrot is the first-ever recipient of the Paula Butler award. The award recognizes a Texas A&M AgriLife agent who goes above and beyond to promote and coordinate wellness programs in Texas counties. The award is meant for an outstanding AgriLife agent who also acts as the Healthy County wellness coordinator for their county, in association with the TAC Health and Employee Benefits Pool.

The Paula Butler award was named after the first county wellness coordinator to receive TAC’s Iris Stagner award. Butler is now an Agrilife Regional Program leader for Texas. Butler and Mark Zollitsch, TAC’s Wellness Consultant assigned to Brown County, presented the award to Parrot on Feb. 13.

In other commissioners court business Monday, commissioners:

• Heard a report from Sheriff Vance Hill, who said the county is about to enter negotiations with the cities of Brownwood, Bangs and Early over how emergency dispatch will be restructured.

“As you all probably realize, the negotiations on the City of Brownwood dispatch happened about 20 years ago when the Law Enforcement Center was first built so it’s time that we do some restructuring in dispatch,” Hill told commissioners. “We’ve been looking, through the radio study that you all approved, some of the things that need to be done in dispatch.”

Hill said the sheriff’s office radio frequency has several agencies and it is becoming an officer safety issue.

“We’re looking at adding additional frequencies in dispatch, which is going to require additional personnel,” Hill said. “Negotiations are fixing to start.”

• Approved the appointment of Micah Allgood and Tobias Turney to the Child Welfare Board of Brown County.