The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Feb. 20 for new member Chouwa No Uchi Dojo.

They are martial art instructors that offer programs for adults (13 and up), youth (7-12), and small children (4-6), along with private lessons. Their Adult program begins with the fundamentals of Defense Course, in which students learn to grapple and disable an aggressor efficiently and reliably. Their youth Karate program emphasizes control of an aggressor, and escape. Our Small Children will play learning games in a fun martial-arts environment that will prepare them for more focused future study of the art. Visit them on their website at www.chouwanouchidojo.com or at 1607 Coggin Avenue in Brownwood