A Brownwood man is jailed in connection with a 2-year-old boy's head trauma, Brownwood police said.

Zachary Huber, 33, was initially booked into the Brown County Jail on Feb. 19 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, as well as traffic charges, jail records state. Police served Huber on Friday with a warrant for injury to a child, police said. Huber’s bonds total $157,000.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

Officers responded at 5 a.m. Feb. 19 to to a convenience store in the 3800 block of U.S. Highway 377 South on a report of an unresponsive baby.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 2-year-old child being attended to by his mother, a store employee. Officers learned the child was in the care of the mother’s roommate, identified as Huber, before being brought to the store so the mother could provide care.

The roommate was not on scene to provide additional information.

Seeing the injuries to the child, the mother contacted 9-1-1 for medical care and follow-up at the Brownwood Regional Medical Center emergency room. Later in the day, the child was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth due to trauma to the head.

Detectives met with Huber at the family’s home. While conducting an investigation, detectives observed a small green baggy containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine as well as a baggy containing suspected marijuana.

Huber was arrested on the drug charges and further interviewed Friday about the injuries to the child. Huber “admitted to portions of the incident which included striking the child,” police said.

A warrant was then obtained then served to Huber for injury to a child.