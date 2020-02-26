Brownwood City Council members approved incentives Tuesday related to the construction of a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 500 E. Commerce, which is the address of Skillet’s Restaurant.

Council members approved a development and infrastructure incentive of up to $100,000 and 2,800 cubic yards of fill dirt to Lisciotti Development, which has a purchase contract with the Skillet’s property for the construction of Chick-fil-A.

Council members also approved the conveyance of just under an acre of city-owned property that was formerly known as Lednicky Park for the development of the restaurant.

Lednicky Park was created by the Texas Department of Transportation after the city gave TxDOT and easement on a nearly 3-acre property to create there rest stop, Brownwood Municipal Development Director Ray Tipton said.

“There’s a reverter clause in it that if TxDOT ever stopped using it as a rest stop they would release that easement,” Tipton said. “So that’s what they did in July. Lisciotti has a purchase contract with Skillet’s and then we’re going to give them a little portion of what we’re calling the Lednicky property so they can assemble their site.”

The city is deeding a small portion of the Lednicky property to Lisciotti for the Chick-fil-A development and the city will retain the remainder of the remainder, Tipton said.

In other business, council members:

• Approved the purchase and installation of a pool liner for the Camp Bowie Family Aquatic Center from Hutto-based Commercial Swim Management for $179,844. The funds will come from the 2020 tax note. Council members approved a reimbursement resolution earlier to proceed with the work and upon issuance of the tax note, the city will be reimbursed from the tax note for any costs paid for the project.

• Approved a Building Improvement Incentive Program grant from the Brownwood Municipal Development District to Brim Investments for up to $20,000 for property at 203 Center. Brimm Investments has purchased the property, formerly known as the Scrub Shoppe, to renovate for a bookstore/cafe.

•Approved an infrastructure incentive to Jeff Tucker for a city water tap fee of up to $1,242 for installation of a waterline to supply a fire suppression system at Teddy's Brewhaus.

• Approved an ordinance on second and third/final readings to change the zoning for property at the corner of Austin and Hall from R-2 Two-Family Residential District to C-1 Local Business District.