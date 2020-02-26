GEORGETOWN — A 16-year-old boy was killed and two officers were injured after the teen lured Georgetown police into an ambush outside his home on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to the 700 block of Garden Meadow Drive after getting two 911 calls Tuesday night. The first caller at 11:19 p.m. was the 16-year-old boy who was killed, Georgetown police spokesman Roland Waits said. The second 911 call came from a different person a short time later who reported a break-in in progress, he said.

The boy, whose name was not released Wednesday because he was a juvenile, told the dispatcher that a burglar had broken into his home and then ran away, according to a police news release.

Two officers responded to the call and the teen shot at them outside the house, police said. Both officers shot back at him, but it was unclear which one hit and killed him, Waits said.

"It was his intent to intentionally summon officers to that location in an attempt to ambush them and force them into an armed conflict," the release said.

Officials said neither officer was seriously wounded. Both have been treated and released from the hospital.

Waits said a male officer was wounded in both legs and a female officer was shot in the foot. The male officer has been with the Georgetown Police Department since June 18, 2018, and the female officer has been with the department since Oct. 2, 2017, police said. Both are on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the teen attended Chip Richarte High School, an alternative school in the Georgetown district. The gun he used in the shooting was owned by his family, they said.

Police declined to comment on whether the boy’s family knew if he was in any kind of mental distress.

The last fatal shooting involving Georgetown police was in 2011, when officers killed a man who had just fatally shot his estranged girlfriend, Waits said.

Neighbors said Wednesday they were surprised by the shooting because the area is typically quiet.

"For such a thing to occur is unheard of," said Bill Brown, who said he has lived on the street for 35 years.

"This is not a rich neighborhood," he said. "There are modest homes. ... It’s very peaceful and the residents have retired or are first-time homebuyers."

Another resident, Tracy Aaron, who said she has lived in the neighborhood for 11 years, said the most serious crime there has been car break-ins.

RELATED: Slain Georgetown woman had inquired about filing a protective order but so had ex