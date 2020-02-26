Brownwood Police Chief Ed Kading recognized three officers at Tuesday’s city council meeting for their roles in an investigation following a Jan. 30 home invasion.

Three young males were arrested on aggravated robbery charges and remain in the Brown County Jail, A 70-year-old woman told police she was in her living room in the 1600 block of Seventh when three unknown males broke through her front door and demanded money and jewelry, Kading said. The woman was struck in the head by what she believed to be a pistol, and a dog was stabbed, police said earlier.

The woman and dog are recovering, Kading said.

Kading recognized patrol Sgt. Brandon Miller, detective Cpl. Kim Holland and Lt. James Kidd, who commands the criminal investigation and patrol divisions.

Kading gave council members a narrative of the police response.

Around 11:15 p.m., the woman called called 9-1-1 to report the home invasion. The tree suspects fled before officers arrived.

“Officers immediately tended to the injured and set up a working perimeter as the effective crime scene grew to a full city block,” Kading told council members. “Several of the officers performed their duty exceptionally well during this call, but I wish to recognize three officers.”

• Miller, who was not at the council meeting, was “instrumental in developing a rapport and obtaining statements from three suspects in this robbery,” Kading said. “His ability to talk to people, his leadership, professionalism and investigative knowledge led to gaining the information that was vital at arriving at probably cause to make an arrest.”

• Holland took charge of the case, Kading said. “Criminal investigations of this nature are intricate and complex,” Kading said. “Her attention to detail, thoroughness and passion for public service brought this case to a relative speedy conclusion.”

• Kidd lead by example and “supported his people, communicated vital details to the command staff and did a full, documented debrief of the debrief so that we might improve all aspects of our service in the future,” Kading said.

“Recognizing that all arrested persons are innocent until proven guilty, we were able to make three arrests in this case and recover corroborating evidence, in no small part because of the dedication of these three public servants and hopefully giving peace of mind to our community.

“This incident does not reflect what Brownwood stands for or should be defined by, but I am pleased to report that our resident and pet are recovering. I am extremely proud of my personnel, and I rest easy knowing that we are prepared and capable of responding to violent, complex crime scenes.”

Police earlier identified the three who were arrested as Edwin Louis Maldonado, 21; Juan Manuel Negron-Santiago, 18 (shown in jail records as Santiago-Negron); and Octavian Marshawn Carlton-Torrez, 17.

Holland said the investigation was a team effort from the entire shift and each officer played a vital role. “They all need to be recognized,” Holland said. “They did outstanding.”