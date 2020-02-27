So, I ran a marathon. Yes, 26.2 miles. It seems crazy, but hear me out.

This was a journey seven years in the making. A journey that involved healing, forgiveness and courage.

I started this hobby of long-distance running slowly. Back in 2012, my cousin Jonathan, who has always been a mentor to me, decided he wanted to run the Trail of Lights 5K. I was in my senior year of college at Texas A&M and trying to figure out my next move. Was I going to go to grad school or try to find a reporting job somewhere? Was I prepared for the world outside of the small college town I lived in? Training for a 5K seemed like a perfect distraction from those daunting questions.

I trained for a few weeks, and on race day I was ecstatic when I crossed the finish line. After that, I got glued to the rush I got from running. You know, the drenched-in-sweat, out-of-breath feeling of relief? The adrenaline and endorphins can be addicting.

Before I knew it, I was completing the Capital 10K, then a half marathon and then a mud obstacle course through the Hill Country. It’s crazy, I know. Stay with me here.

Running leads you to unbelieveable highs. The further you go, the more intriguing it gets to discover your mileage limit. First it was 13 miles, then 15, then 18, then 22, then 26.2 — the farthest I have ever gone.

Until a year ago, I couldn't even fathom running a marathon. It was too far. Too many miles. But on Feb. 16, I completed the Austin Marathon — with Jonathan— and the roaring crowd, silly signs, and camaraderie of runners looking to make it to the South Congress finish line along the route were unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. The woman handing out tissues on Veterans Boulevard, my family standing at the top of the 15th Street monster hill, my friends at the later miles yelling words of encouragement--sometimes from right at my side -- the church members, business and home owners and restaurant patrons all cheering along the sidewalks help make that long route bearable — even enjoyable.

At the finish line, which materializes after a hard climb up 11th Street, the announcer says your name, and that moment of accomplishment is undescribable and that sticks with you for days afterward.

Your leg muscles and feet are the first to remind you of the physical ordeal you put your body through. For the first few days,my hips, legs and feet were so sore I was walking like a cowgirl. But I was so proud to be hobbling around because marathon training is a long journey and not a lot of people can say they’ve endured it.

It's six months of running long hours and miles. Six months of early Saturday mornings and trying to sneak out without disturbing the whole house. Late nights at the track and hill training in Tarrytown. Hours of figuring out training schedules, eating habits and proper gear. Six months of pushing myself and discovering new limits.

But long distance running is also about mentality. Mentally training yourself to keep running even when your body doesn't think it can is a lot of work. Running forces you to face your insecurities and really dig deep.

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article about Zen priest and psychologist David Zuniga who told me that running can be meditative and healing. Well, he is definitely on to something.

Somewhere along this seven-year journey, my dad joined me. He and I were never that close. My parents divorced when I was young, and my dad and I never found a way to talk or go on trips. We didn't have a lot in common. He was gone, and having to split time between two houses, two parents and two celebrations, whether birthdays or holidays, was too much for my 7-year-old self to deal with. I just wanted a normal family. Over the years, the distance didn’t improve, definitely because of my stubbornness.

But eventually, running brought us together. We shared the agony at mile 10 during a half marathon, but with three miles to go, we knew there was no giving up. We can giggle about the signs we saw, the costumed spectators and the time I tripped and nearly fell on my face. (OK, maybe that happened more than once. I’m clumsy.)

We can call each other all training season and talk about techniques and gear and weird soreness and pains. We can enjoy a meal, often with coffee and a carafe of mimosas, and reminisce about the the coolest, most painful, longest father-daughter date ever. I have never been more proud to say I ran 13 miles with my dad. Running has brought us peace. It has helped us heal.

This journey has also brought me community. I couldn’t have done it alone. I found an amazing group of friends who helped make those runs easier. Runs with Chris, Matt, Cari, Jonathan, Steve, Gary, Cindy, Sandy, Penny and Vicky were much more enjoyable together. And with Coach Al there to guide us all, running a marathon was no longer unfathomable. Even though I sometimes whined about cold, rainy training days and those aching muscles, they never gave up on me.

But most of all, what I took away from this is that running has helped me grow. I learned about fitness and nutrition. I learned about forgiveness and healing. I learned new things about myself and what I am capable of, and that takes courage.

I owe Jonathan a thank you for inviting me to run all those years ago and helping shape this insane hobby. Maybe a thank you, too, for leading me to find that peace with my dad. Also, thank you because I'm healthier and stronger than I ever was before. But maybe I also owe Jonathan an apology because running a marathon is no joke, and to willingly take this on with me is both heroic and insane.

So, yes it might sound crazy, but running has been a journey of perseverance, healing and pride, and there is nothing more rewarding.

Luz Moreno-Lozano is a reporter for the Lake Travis View and Westlake Picayune.