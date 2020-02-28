COMANCHE COUNTY MUSEUM CHILI LUNCHEON FUNDRAISER MARCH 1

Sunday, March 1, marks the date for the annual chili lunch hosted by the Comanche County Museum. This celebration marks Texas Independence Day and serves as spring fundraiser. This year there are several activities being planned for the summer youth program as well as maintenance and upkeep of the regular activities of the Museum. The Chili Lunch will be the first event using the new museum kitchen. Come join the Museum Chili lunch March 1 from 11a.m. ’til 2 p.m. at the Museum. The menu features Lawrence Steakhouse Chili with all the “fixins”; dessert is Chocolate Cake and Strawberry Dream Cake. All donations to help improve the Museum will be appreciated. All are welcome to attend. The Comanche County Historical Society and Museum, Inc. is located at 402 Moorman Road in Comanche, Texas 76442 (just west of the Bayer GMC on Hwy 67/377 and Hwy 36). The Museum hours are Wednesday thru Saturday from 10a.m. To 4 p.m. For more information call 325-356-5115 or email onlymuseum1@verizon.net

BBQ SANDWICH PLATE FUNDRAISER FOR WITSOC MARCH 2

On Monday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Freedom Fellowship Church in Early, Chipster's Grill will be providing a BBQ Sandwich Plate for $9 to help benefit Walking In The Shadow Of Christ, Inc.

SALEM CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING MARCH 14

The Salem Cemetery Association meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at TexasBank in Bangs. For more information, call (325) 430-2438.

TXDOT MEETING PLANNED FOR MARCH 25 AT ADAMS STREET COMMUNITY CENTER

The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 at the Adams Street Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to receive comments on the initial adoption of the proposed FY 2021-2024 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the Brownwood District. This meeting will cover projects in Brownwood, Coleman, and McCulloch counties. Persons who have special communication or accommodation needs are encouraged to contact Chris Graf at (325) 643-0441. TxDOT will make every reasonable effort to accommodate these needs. Written comments may be submitted to the Texas Department of Transportation, Attention: Chris Graf, P.E., 2495 Highway 183 N, Brownwood, TX 76802, or by email at chris.graf@txdot.gov. A 30-day public comment period to submit written comments will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

PECAN VALLEY KIWANIS CLUB LAWNMOWER RAFFLE APRIL 17

The Pecan Valley Kiwanis Club, in partnership with Hawk Hill Sales in Early, is holding a raffle for a Hustler by Raptor zero turn riding lawnmower. The drawing will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 17. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds remain in Brown County. Call Don at 325-998-2058 for more details.

BRMC HOSTING SERIES OF FREE DIABETIC CLASSES

Brownwood Regional Medical Center offers a Series of Free Diabetic Classes for the management and prevention of Diabetes. It is a series of four classes, and each class focuses on important diabetic topics. The classes are held in the Classroom West Entrance 2nd Floor Outpatient Center off Streckert Drive. The next series begins March 2 from 11 a.m. to noon: What is Diabetes; March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon: Nutrition; March 16 from noon to 1 p.m.: Physical Therapy; and March 23 from 11 a.m. to noon: Foot Care. Please RSVP 325-649-3313 The series are held on Mondays during the second, second, third and fourth week of the month of March, May, July, September and November.

KEEP BROWNWOOD BEAUTIFUL SEEKS BOARD MEMBERS

Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower the citizens of Brownwood through education and participation to take responsibility for their community environment. KBB operates with a Board of Directors, one part-time paid coordinator and volunteers. In order to continue serving Brownwood, KBB needs Board Members. Without a functioning Board of Directors, KBB will need to stop their many community programs. This is where you come in! If you have an interest in continuing to make Brownwood and surrounding areas a healthier and more vibrant place to live, please go to our website, www.kbbtx.org, and review what the responsibilities are as a board member.

BRMC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Do you seek opportunities to help others? Do you have a loving and giving heart? If so, you are needed! Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are looking for both men and women to assist patients and families in seven different areas of the hospital. You would then be trained in any area you choose. If you are interest in becoming a Volunteer, please call Andrea Lee, 325-649-3392.