The Brown County Republican Women's Club is hosting a Night of Liberty and Freedom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Lyric Theatre with LTC (Ret.) Allen West as the guest speaker.

The event is free and you do not have to be a member to attend. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

LTC West's latest book “We Can Overcome: an American Black Conservative Manifesto” will be available for purchase after the event.

For information about the event contact Cheryl Jones at 325-642-9465 or Amy Seymour at 325-200-2327.