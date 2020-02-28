BROWNWOOD ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)

MONDAY — Pancakes W/ Hash Browns, Sweet Mixed Fruit

TUESDAY — Blueberry Parfait W/ Graham Crackers, Diced Pears in light syrup

WEDNESDAY — Fluffy Jumbo Waffles W/turkey Bacon, Diced Peaches

THURSDAY — Chocolate Donut Holes, Sweet Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY — Strawberry Banana Smoothie W/ Graham Crackers, Diced Pears in light syrup

Lunch - Elementary/Coggin Intermediate

(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Chicken Fajita Burrito, Homemade Cheese Pizza

TUESDAY — Savory Homemade Meatloaf W/ Roll, Beef Ravioli W/ Roll, Cheesy Mozzarella Chicken Quesadilla

WEDNESDAY — Savory Meatball Sub, Layered Cheesy Beef Lasagna, Grilled Cheeseburger

THURSDAY — Mac & Cheese Dog, Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Classic Pepperoni Pizza

FRIDAY — Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice, Popcorn Chicken Potato Bowl W/ Roll, Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich W/crackers

Lunch - Middle School

(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Chicken Fajita Burrito, Chili Cheese Fries w/ Pretzels

TUESDAY — Ranch Grilled Chicken Wrap, Cheesy Mozzarella Chicken Quesadilla, Beef Ravioli W/ Roll

WEDNESDAY — Savory Meatball Sub, Layered Cheesy Beef Lasagna, Country Fried Steak Potato Bowl W/roll

THURSDAY – Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Mac & Cheese Dog, Seasoned Beef & Broccoli with Seasoned Brown Rice and Egg Roll

FRIDAY –Popcorn Chicken Potato Bowl W/ Roll, Tuna Salad Wrap, Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice

Lunch - High School

(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)

MONDAY — Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Chicken Fajita Burrito, Cordon Bleu Whole Grain Chicken & Turkey Panini, Chili Cheese Fries w/ Pretzels

TUESDAY — Ranch Grilled Chicken Wrap, Cheesy Mozzarella Chicken Quesadilla, Beefy Ravioli W/ Roll & Crackers, Savory Homemade Meatloaf & Seasoned Brown Rice Bowl

WEDNESDAY — Chicken Wings W/ Biscuit, Garlic Parmesan Wing Seasoning, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Savory Meatball Sub, Beefy Lasagna W/ Breadstick

THURSDAY – Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Seasoned Beef & Broccoli With Seasoned Brown Rice and Egg Roll, Mac & Cheese Dog, Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll

FRIDAY – Popcorn Chicken Potato Bowl W/ Roll, Tuna Salad Wrap, Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice

EARLY ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)

MONDAY — Early bird sandwich, breakfast pizza

TUESDAY — French toast, sausage, breakfast strudel, cheese stick

WEDNESDAY — Biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast parfait

THURSDAY — Pancake wrap, yogurt, cereal bar

FRIDAY — Cinnamon roll, sausage, biscuit

Lunch - All Schools

(Includes fruit and milk daily.)

MONDAY — Corn dog, tater tots, oven roasted chicken, roll, green beans, baked beans, apple-pineapple d’lite

TUESDAY — Nachos grande, beans, salsa, lettuce and tomato salad, salad, tomato cup, cucumber slices, peaches

WEDNESDAY — Chicken sandwich, oven fries, X-treme burrito, salsa, corn, lettuce and tomato salad, veggie up, fruity gelatin

THURSDAY — Hamburger steak, brown gravy, roll, salad, roasted potatoes, broccoli salad, mandarin oranges

FRIDAY — Pizza, garden salad, carrots, brownie

BANGS ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Cereal bar, string cheese

TUESDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt

WEDNESDAY – Breakfast burrito

THURSDAY – Mini blueberry pancakes, yogurt

FRIDAY – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Lunch - Elementary School

(Served with milk, fruit daily.)

MONDAY – Taquitos, beans, salsa, Rice Kripies Treat

TUESDAY – Chili cheese combo, veggie cup, strawberries

WEDNESDAY – Fish nuggets, mac and cheese, green beans

THURSDAY – Pizza, corn, tomato cup, fruity gelatin

FRIDAY – Hamburger, burger salad, carrots, applesauce, brownie

Lunch - Middle School

(Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Chalupas, beans, salsa, salad, applesauce

TUESDAY – Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, mixed fruit, cookie

WEDNESDAY — Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, okra, roll, gravy, strawberries

THURSDAY — Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, garden salad, carrots, apple

FRIDAY – BBQ on a bun, coleslaw, green beans, oranges, brownie

Lunch - High School

(Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)

MONDAY – Texas basket

TUESDAY – Crispy tacos, beans, salsa, sherbet cup

WEDNESDAY – Calzones, marinara sauce

THURSDAY – Breaded chicken patty, gravy, roll, potatoes, green beans

FRIDAY – Ranchero wrap, corn, snowball salad

BLANKET ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Pancakes, bacon, yogurt

TUESDAY – Frugal, breakfast crackers, cheese stick

WEDNESDAY – Breakfast burritos, hash browns, yogurt

THURSDAY – Cheesy toast, sausage, yogurt

FRIDAY – Chicken and biscuit, cheese stick

Lunch - All Schools

(Served with milk, fruit daily.)

MONDAY – Chicken fajitas, refried beans, carrots, salsa

TUESDAY – Pizza pocket, Tuscan veggies, marinara sauce, garden salad, peach crisp

WEDNESDAY – Pulled pork sandwiches, corn, veggie cup, chips

THURSDAY – Breaded pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll

FRIDAY – Hamburger, fries, lettuce and tomato garnish, pickles

BROOKESMITH ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Sausage biscuit

TUESDAY – Breakfast burrito

WEDNESDAY – Chicken and waffles

THURSDAY – Stuffed bagel

FRIDAY – Dutch waffle, bacon

Lunch - All Schools

(Served with milk daily.)

MONDAY – Breaded pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggie cup, mixed fruit

TUESDAY – Country pot pie, broccoli, mandarin oranges

WEDNESDAY – Chicken fajitas, beans, tomato cup, peaches

THURSDAY – Pizza, corn, baby carrots, pineapple cup

FRIDAY – Hot ham and cheese sandwich, fries, veggie cup, sliced apples

MAY ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY – Oatmeal, toast

TUESDAY – Breakfast burrito

WEDNESDAY – Morning roll

THURSDAY — Pancake on a stick

FRIDAY – Muffin, cheese stick

Lunch - All Schools

(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)

MONDAY – Chicken pot pie, celery with peanut butter, rolls

TUESDAY – Nachos, ranch beans, Spanish rice, celery

WEDNESDAY – Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls

THURSDAY — Spaghetti, meaballs, green beans, garlic bread

FRIDAY – Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, ham and cheese sandwiches, chips, carrots, broccoli

ZEPHYR ISD

Breakfast - All Schools

(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)

MONDAY — Sausage kolache, yogurt

TUESDAY – Cheese omelet wrap

WEDNESDAY – Chicken and biscuit

THURSDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt

FRIDAY – Donut, sausage

Lunch - All Schools

(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)

MONDAY – Taquitos with queso, beans, corn, salsa, fruit, cookie

TUESDAY – Chili cheese combo, veggie cup, blueberry cup

WEDNESDAY – Asian bowl, sichian chicken, egg roll, rice, garden salad, grapes

THURSDAY – Stuffed baked potato, roll, cucumber slices, carrots, applesauce, brownie

FRIDAY – Sandwiches, chips, tomato cup, corn on the cob, apricots