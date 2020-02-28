BROWNWOOD ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Includes milk, juice, alternate option of a variety of cereals)
MONDAY — Pancakes W/ Hash Browns, Sweet Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY — Blueberry Parfait W/ Graham Crackers, Diced Pears in light syrup
WEDNESDAY — Fluffy Jumbo Waffles W/turkey Bacon, Diced Peaches
THURSDAY — Chocolate Donut Holes, Sweet Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY — Strawberry Banana Smoothie W/ Graham Crackers, Diced Pears in light syrup
Lunch - Elementary/Coggin Intermediate
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Chicken Fajita Burrito, Homemade Cheese Pizza
TUESDAY — Savory Homemade Meatloaf W/ Roll, Beef Ravioli W/ Roll, Cheesy Mozzarella Chicken Quesadilla
WEDNESDAY — Savory Meatball Sub, Layered Cheesy Beef Lasagna, Grilled Cheeseburger
THURSDAY — Mac & Cheese Dog, Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Classic Pepperoni Pizza
FRIDAY — Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice, Popcorn Chicken Potato Bowl W/ Roll, Traditional Turkey & Cheese Sandwich W/crackers
Lunch - Middle School
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad bar and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Chicken Fajita Burrito, Chili Cheese Fries w/ Pretzels
TUESDAY — Ranch Grilled Chicken Wrap, Cheesy Mozzarella Chicken Quesadilla, Beef Ravioli W/ Roll
WEDNESDAY — Savory Meatball Sub, Layered Cheesy Beef Lasagna, Country Fried Steak Potato Bowl W/roll
THURSDAY – Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Mac & Cheese Dog, Seasoned Beef & Broccoli with Seasoned Brown Rice and Egg Roll
FRIDAY –Popcorn Chicken Potato Bowl W/ Roll, Tuna Salad Wrap, Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice
Lunch - High School
(Includes milk, condiments, daily salad, deli and finishing bars and alternate meal of grilled cheese sandwich)
MONDAY — Golden Chicken Corn Dog, Chicken Fajita Burrito, Cordon Bleu Whole Grain Chicken & Turkey Panini, Chili Cheese Fries w/ Pretzels
TUESDAY — Ranch Grilled Chicken Wrap, Cheesy Mozzarella Chicken Quesadilla, Beefy Ravioli W/ Roll & Crackers, Savory Homemade Meatloaf & Seasoned Brown Rice Bowl
WEDNESDAY — Chicken Wings W/ Biscuit, Garlic Parmesan Wing Seasoning, Buffalo Wing Sauce, Savory Meatball Sub, Beefy Lasagna W/ Breadstick
THURSDAY – Homemade Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Seasoned Beef & Broccoli With Seasoned Brown Rice and Egg Roll, Mac & Cheese Dog, Crispy Fish & Chips W/ Roll
FRIDAY – Popcorn Chicken Potato Bowl W/ Roll, Tuna Salad Wrap, Salisbury Steak W/ Roll & Rice
EARLY ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Includes fruit, juice and milk daily. There is the choice of the menu item or cereal and crackers.)
MONDAY — Early bird sandwich, breakfast pizza
TUESDAY — French toast, sausage, breakfast strudel, cheese stick
WEDNESDAY — Biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast parfait
THURSDAY — Pancake wrap, yogurt, cereal bar
FRIDAY — Cinnamon roll, sausage, biscuit
Lunch - All Schools
(Includes fruit and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Corn dog, tater tots, oven roasted chicken, roll, green beans, baked beans, apple-pineapple d’lite
TUESDAY — Nachos grande, beans, salsa, lettuce and tomato salad, salad, tomato cup, cucumber slices, peaches
WEDNESDAY — Chicken sandwich, oven fries, X-treme burrito, salsa, corn, lettuce and tomato salad, veggie up, fruity gelatin
THURSDAY — Hamburger steak, brown gravy, roll, salad, roasted potatoes, broccoli salad, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY — Pizza, garden salad, carrots, brownie
BANGS ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Served with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Cereal bar, string cheese
TUESDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt
WEDNESDAY – Breakfast burrito
THURSDAY – Mini blueberry pancakes, yogurt
FRIDAY – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
Lunch - Elementary School
(Served with milk, fruit daily.)
MONDAY – Taquitos, beans, salsa, Rice Kripies Treat
TUESDAY – Chili cheese combo, veggie cup, strawberries
WEDNESDAY – Fish nuggets, mac and cheese, green beans
THURSDAY – Pizza, corn, tomato cup, fruity gelatin
FRIDAY – Hamburger, burger salad, carrots, applesauce, brownie
Lunch - Middle School
(Served with fruit, mini veggie bar and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Chalupas, beans, salsa, salad, applesauce
TUESDAY – Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, mixed fruit, cookie
WEDNESDAY — Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, okra, roll, gravy, strawberries
THURSDAY — Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, garden salad, carrots, apple
FRIDAY – BBQ on a bun, coleslaw, green beans, oranges, brownie
Lunch - High School
(Served with veggie bar, fruit, milk daily.)
MONDAY – Texas basket
TUESDAY – Crispy tacos, beans, salsa, sherbet cup
WEDNESDAY – Calzones, marinara sauce
THURSDAY – Breaded chicken patty, gravy, roll, potatoes, green beans
FRIDAY – Ranchero wrap, corn, snowball salad
BLANKET ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Pancakes, bacon, yogurt
TUESDAY – Frugal, breakfast crackers, cheese stick
WEDNESDAY – Breakfast burritos, hash browns, yogurt
THURSDAY – Cheesy toast, sausage, yogurt
FRIDAY – Chicken and biscuit, cheese stick
Lunch - All Schools
(Served with milk, fruit daily.)
MONDAY – Chicken fajitas, refried beans, carrots, salsa
TUESDAY – Pizza pocket, Tuscan veggies, marinara sauce, garden salad, peach crisp
WEDNESDAY – Pulled pork sandwiches, corn, veggie cup, chips
THURSDAY – Breaded pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll
FRIDAY – Hamburger, fries, lettuce and tomato garnish, pickles
BROOKESMITH ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Comes with cereal, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Sausage biscuit
TUESDAY – Breakfast burrito
WEDNESDAY – Chicken and waffles
THURSDAY – Stuffed bagel
FRIDAY – Dutch waffle, bacon
Lunch - All Schools
(Served with milk daily.)
MONDAY – Breaded pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggie cup, mixed fruit
TUESDAY – Country pot pie, broccoli, mandarin oranges
WEDNESDAY – Chicken fajitas, beans, tomato cup, peaches
THURSDAY – Pizza, corn, baby carrots, pineapple cup
FRIDAY – Hot ham and cheese sandwich, fries, veggie cup, sliced apples
MAY ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Comes with fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY – Oatmeal, toast
TUESDAY – Breakfast burrito
WEDNESDAY – Morning roll
THURSDAY — Pancake on a stick
FRIDAY – Muffin, cheese stick
Lunch - All Schools
(Comes with fruit and juice or milk. Salad served daily.)
MONDAY – Chicken pot pie, celery with peanut butter, rolls
TUESDAY – Nachos, ranch beans, Spanish rice, celery
WEDNESDAY – Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls
THURSDAY — Spaghetti, meaballs, green beans, garlic bread
FRIDAY – Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, ham and cheese sandwiches, chips, carrots, broccoli
ZEPHYR ISD
Breakfast - All Schools
(Comes with cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk daily.)
MONDAY — Sausage kolache, yogurt
TUESDAY – Cheese omelet wrap
WEDNESDAY – Chicken and biscuit
THURSDAY – Breakfast strudel, yogurt
FRIDAY – Donut, sausage
Lunch - All Schools
(Grape or strawberry PB&J sandwich daily alternate.)
MONDAY – Taquitos with queso, beans, corn, salsa, fruit, cookie
TUESDAY – Chili cheese combo, veggie cup, blueberry cup
WEDNESDAY – Asian bowl, sichian chicken, egg roll, rice, garden salad, grapes
THURSDAY – Stuffed baked potato, roll, cucumber slices, carrots, applesauce, brownie
FRIDAY – Sandwiches, chips, tomato cup, corn on the cob, apricots