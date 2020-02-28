Providing activities for young adventurers including rock climbing, archery, extreme jump and a low ropes course, Camp Eagle in the City will be set up the week of Spring Break at First Baptist Church in Brownwood for children in grades K-6.

Spring Break is the week of March 9-13.

Camp Eagle is based in the Hill Country, and the organization will bring staff, equipment and a Christian-based adventure camp, First Baptist Church children’s minister Sarah Hatch said.

The intent is to be a ministry to the city and provide a place for children during Spring Break while their parents are at work, Hatch said.

Cost is $175 per child, but scholarships are available. Lunch will be provided each day of the camp, which will be from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Register at fbcbwd.com or contact Hatch at sarah@fbcbwd.com or 325-646-8505 for more information, or for scholarship information. Hatch said she’d like to have registration completed by March 5.

The Spring Break adventure will be the second visit to Brownwood for Camp Eagle, which had an adventure camp at the church last summer.