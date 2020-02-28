A fundraiser lunch to benefit the Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the church, located at Cordell and Beaver streets in Brownwood.

Brisket plates are $10. Sausage on a stick is $6.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Renee Carrathus with Smitty’s Barbecue and Erma Hall with Erma Jean’s Place in Brownwood.

A building fund for the church is set up at TexasBank, and donations are encouraged and appreciated.

The building — which boasts a plaque on its exterior from the Texas Historical Commission — has been at that site since 1906. Time and use have rendered the structure in need of massive infrastructure improvements including a new roof, electrical and plumbing work and interior remodeling.