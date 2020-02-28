If you are interested in participating in the horse quiz bowl contest please RSVP to the Extension Office by March 9. Also, we are looking for volunteers that would be interested in coaching the horse quiz bowl teams. Contact the Extension Office for more information.

MAJOR STOCK SHOW PASSES

The following major stock show passes have arrived at the Extension Office:

• Houston Stock Show

• Austin Stock Show

If you have signed up for any of these shows and are NOT going to be participating or have any other questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

MAJOR STOCK SHOW ANIMAL HEALTH REGULATIONS

HOUSTON

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

RODEO AUSTIN

All breeding heifers must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP SERIES

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you! The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes. We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a photography workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday March 4 at the Brown County Extension Office. Please bring your camera, digital cameras are preferred. If you would like more information, contact the Extension Office. Below are the deadlines to turn in photos to the Brown County Extension Office:

• Junior and Intermediate Photos due to the Extension Office – March 25

- Your photos must be mounted onto foam board and the photo release form attached to the back of the photo when turned in.

• Senior Photos due the Extension Office – April 8th

- Your photos must be formatted into the correct size:

* Minimum of 300 dpi quality resolution

* Size: Must be 3:2 (4”X6”) or 5:4 (8”X10”) ratio (either landscape or portrait)

* Size: Photo may not be larger than 5120KB (5MB)

- You must submit your photos to the Extension Office in a digital file such as: .jpeg, .jpg, or .gif

For more information contact the Brown County Extension Office.

SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE FROM BROWN COUNTY FARM BUREAU

Graduating seniors in Brown County now have the opportunity to apply for a college scholarship through Brown County Farm Bureau. March 31, 2020 is the deadline to apply. Students or their family must be new or current Brown County Farm Bureau members. Applications can be picked up at the Brown County Extension Office. For more information, contact the Brown County Extension Office.

FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIPS

Texas Farm Bureau is offering up to 5 different scholarships. Each scholarship has different requirements to apply. You can visit texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/ to find out more information about each scholarship that is being offered. It is required that the student be a part of a member family to qualify and that membership must be maintained for the duration of the scholarship. The deadline to apply is March 2. Applications are available at my.texasfarmbureau.org.

CENTRAL TEXAS MASTER GARDENERS ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP

The Central Texas Master Gardeners Association is offering a $1000 scholarship to a 2020 high school graduate that is entering a program of higher education in a field of agriculture. The deadline to submit your application is April 15. If you are interested in applying, please contact the Extension Office.

4-H CLOTHING AND TEXTILES PROJECT OPPORTUNITIES

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include Clothing & Textiles. The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions. There’s also the Fashion Story Board contest and the newest addition Duds to Dazzle. The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to 5 members have 1 hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

• Duds to Dazzle Contest for all age divisions – March 31 in Coleman

• Fashion Show & Fashion Story Board for senior age division – May 8 in San Angelo

• Fashion Show & Fashion Story Board for junior & intermediate age division – July 14 in Burnet

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities, please contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

TEXAS SHEEP AND GOAT YOUTH RANCHERS ROUNDUP

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting a Texas Sheep and Goat Youth Ranchers Roundup June 1-5 in San Angelo. It is open to youth ages incoming 9-12th graders.

This will be a week full of opportunities for youth who are particularly interested in the sheep and goat side of the agricultural industry. They will introduce and expose youth to the business and entrepreneurial spirit engrained in the production and commercial aspects of our trade, provide insight into the Sheep Skillathon, which offers Scholarship opportunities to students throughout the year, such as the $10,000 scholarship awarded at the San Antonio Livestock Show Sheep Skillathon, and offer a chance for students to get involved in and exposed to additional 4-H competitions such as Food Challenge; and that’s just to name a few!

There will be endless hands-on activities and chances to engage with a multitude of industry professionals who are both passionate in the sheep and goat industry and our youth, not to mention it will be a week full of fun!

The application is online at https://sheepandgoatvalidation.tamu.edu/texas-sheep-and-goat-youth-ranchers-round-up/ and the deadline is April 17.

2020 TEXAS 4-H VETERINARY SCIENCE SUMMER CAMPS

The 2020 Texas 4-H Veterinary Science summer camps dates have been released. Below is the dates and locations:

• Camp 1 – June 8-11 at Texas A&M University, College Station

• Camp 2 – June 15-17 at Texas A&M University, Kingsville

• Camp 3 – July 13-15 at West Texas A&M University, Canyon

The goal of the camps is to learn how to perform clinical skills on large and small animals under veterinary supervision and earn 33 clinic skill hours. The cost for the camp is $225 (includes, room, meals, and materials). You must be a 4-H member (age 12-18 as of Sept. 1, 2019). Each camp is limited to 25 participants. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 6. For more information contact the Extension Office.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2019-2020 4-H year began Aug. 15. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2019-2020 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until Sept. 1, which is the actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before Sept. 1 it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after Oct. 31 the cost increases to $30.

DATES TO REMEMBER

March 1 – Shooting Sports Practice, 2 p.m. at the Woodman of the World

March 4 – 4-H Photography Workshop, 5 p.m. at the Extension Office

March 9 – Deadline to RSVP for Horse Quiz Bowl

March 18 – 4-H Photography Workshop, 5 p.m. at the Extension Office

March 25 – Junior/Intermediate Photos Due to the County Office

March 31 – Deadline to Apply for the Brown County Farm Bureau Scholarship