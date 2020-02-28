Howard Payne University recently hosted more than 90 students, faculty, staff and alumni at its first Career Summit. The meeting featured presentations from seven HPU alumni about their experiences in professional sectors including law, education, business, finance, municipal government and university administration, as well as a Q&A session at the conclusion of the event.

Speakers at the event were Bobbette Bell ’87, a longtime educator with Mart and Salado ISDs; Deborah Cartwright ’73, a tax attorney from Austin who worked with two Texas state comptrollers; Stephen Cox ’11, director of bands at Eastland ISD; Dr. Cory Hines ’97, president of HPU; Daniel Hutson ’10, vice president for commercial lending at TexasBank in Brownwood; Natalia Lopez ’06, an immigration lawyer with law offices in Brownwood and Fort Worth; and Marshal McIntosh ’15 and ’16, public information officer and assistant director of economic development with the City of Brownwood.

According to Tammy Arreola, career services coordinator, the diverse professional experiences and viewpoints represented by the speakers offered a unique opportunity for career development to students.

“I believe it’s imperative that students have the opportunity to hear directly from alumni about their experiences, not only while attending HPU, but in their professional pursuits as well,” said Arreola. “The perspectives they shared will help empower and equip students throughout their lives. We are grateful that so many of our alumni understand the importance of offering invaluable advice and support to our current students.”

The event was organized jointly by HPU’s Offices of Career Services, Alumni Relations and University Services. For more information about HPU’s Office of Career Services and future events including part and full-time job fairs, please visit www.hputx.edu/career-services or e-mail careerservices@hputx.edu.

Applications are being accepted for the fall 2020 semester at Howard Payne University (www.hputx.edu/apply). For more information about HPU, including the wide range of available financial aid options, contact HPU’s Office of Admission at 325-649-8020 or by e-mail at enroll@hputx.edu.