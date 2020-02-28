The kindergarten students in Mrs. Eldred’s class at Woodland Heights Elementary was working hard on Friday, February 28, combining two very different, yet very important skills--interactive writing and how to brush your teeth.

Interactive writing is a process that teaches students the fundamentals of writing, and, for Friday’s lesson, the class wrote about brushing their teeth. As a group, they worked together to list out each of the steps they take when brushing.

After the steps were listed, they worked independently to illustrate brushing their teeth and then wrote complete sentences about the process.