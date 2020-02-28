The 54th Lone Star Fair & Expo presented by the Brownwood Jaycees will be held on March 20-22 at the Brownwood Coliseum.

The three-day event will feature all-day educational programs about rattlesnakes presented by the Jaycee Rattlesnake Corps, and various food and product booths. Saturday and Sunday will feature alligator educational shows by Gary Saurage from Gator Country.

The Gator Country show will also include a pool filled with smaller alligators for spectators to hold and touch, pictures with an alligator, and alligator merchandise.

"We're really excited to bring Gary Saurage from Gator Country to Brownwood," said Pat McLaughlin, the event chair for the 2020 Lone Star Fair & Expo. "The one-hour shows will feature an educational program about alligators with an 11-foot alligator named Dallas."

Tickets will be $6 for adults 13 ages 13 and over and $4 for children ages 12 and under. Doors will open on Friday, March 20 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.n. To 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Lone Star Fair & Expo, contact Pat McLaughlin via e-mail at brownwoodjaycees@gmail.com or by calling (325) 642-6809.