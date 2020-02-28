A suspect in a retail theft ran away from police Thursday morning in Brownwood, then ran back and tried to free a female accomplice from an officer’s grasp before being arrested, police said.

Demory Wilson, 28, of Brownwood was booked into the Brown County Jail on a charge of evading arrest and cited for theft under $100, police said. Wilson remained jailed Friday.

The female accomplice was not suspected of stealing items from the Family Dollar store in the 1400 block of Austin and was only issued a trespass warning for the property.

A communications check revealed a warrant for her arrest for a traffic violation, and she was also transported to jail. Later in the evening, she was discovered to have lied about her identity and was identified as a runaway juvenile with directives to apprehend in another county’s juvenile court. She was processed accordingly.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At 10 a.m. Thursday, offices were dispatched to the Family Dollar store on a theft report. Officers learned the male and female suspects fled the store on foot and were traveling south on a nearby residential street.

Officer Jayme Bowman saw the two suspects walking in the area of Ave H and First. Bowman attempted to contact the male suspect, whom he knew by sight to be Wilson. The male suspect continued to walk from the officer and eventually ran on foot and out of sight.

Bowman turned his attention to the female, who provided a false name. While the female was being detained, Wilson ran back into view and ran toward Bowman. Wilson grabbed the female in an attempt to free her from Bowman’s grasp, police said.

Bowman, with other officers assisting, was then able to gain control Wilson, who was arrested.