Early voting ended Friday in the March 3 Republican and Democratic party primary elections with a Brown County turnout Elections Administrator Larry Franks described as “lackluster.”

While Friday’s final day had a strong turnout, the total number of 2,841 – 200 Democrat and 2,641 Republican – is smaller than the 2016 presidential year early voting total. The 2016 number was 4,036.

“I’m disappointed in the turnout,” Franks said. “For a presidential primary, I’m surprised at the low turnout. I hope for a good turnout Tuesday. We’ll have to wait and see.

Election Day polls Tuesday are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While there are no contested local elections, voters in the Brown County Republican Party primary will cast ballots for office including 11th Congressional District of Texas, where 10 candidates are competing for the seat being vacated by Mike Conaway, and Texas House District 60, where four are competing for the seat now held by Mike Lang.

Election Day voting will take place in the following locations:

• Precinct 101: Church of the Living God, 1800 Good Shepherd, Brownwood

• Precinct 105: Southside Church, 1219 Indian Creek, Brownwood

• Precinct 109: Brookesmith High School, 13400 FM 586 South, Brookesmith

• Precinct 113: New Life Assembly of God Church, 1910 Indian Creek, Brownwood

• Precinct 202/204: Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fish, Brownwood

• Precinct 212: May Community Center, 19150 U.S. Highway 183 North, May

• Precinct 214: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 14501 CT 405, May

• Precinct 215: Crossroads Baptist Church, 6400 Park Road 15, Lake Brownwood

• Precinct 303: Brownwood ISD Administration Building, 2707 Southside, Brownwood

• Precinct 306: Early Visitors and Event Center, 419 Garmon, Early

• Precinct 307: First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket

• Precinct 308: Zephyr Community Center, 11275 CR 281, Zephyr (U.S. Highway 84/183)

• Precinct 316/308: Noth Ridge Baptist Church, 4875 U.S. Highway 183 North, Early

• Precinct 410: Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs

• Precinct 411: Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1806 Coggin, Brownwood

• Precinct 417: Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 4301 CR 557 and Texas State Highway 279, Brownwood