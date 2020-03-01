25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - Distraught over another delay and under attack by prosecutors as a liar, key O.J. Simpson witness Rosa Lopez tearfully declared her honesty Tuesday and told the judge, “This is not my fault ... to have seen and to have heard.”

50 years ago:

A 46-year-old New Deal man died shortly after arrival at Methodist Hospital Saturday night after being shot once in the chest.

75 years ago:

The Red Cross knitting rooms are now located in the rear of the building formerly occupied by the bandage rolling department and entrance is through the last door on the north.

100 years ago:

Deputy Sheriff Bennett of Parsons, Kansas was here last Sunday a short time for the purpose of getting Frank Grant, a young man who has been working at Slaton for some time, charged with theft.