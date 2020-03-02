EAST AUSTIN

Colony Park cleanup,

grand opening Saturday

Colony Park's It's My Park Day will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The park is at 7201 Colony Loop Drive, off Loyola Lane. The day will also mark the grand opening of Colony Park.

The events will start with volunteers mulching trees, cleaning the walking trail and getting the park ready for spring. It will continue with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting and the Parkapalooza celebration.

This event is coordinated with Austin's citywide It's My Park Day, so an accurate count of volunteers is needed to make sure there are enough supplies. Families are welcome to join for the grand opening festivities from 10-10:30 a.m., followed by a Parkapalooza celebration starting at 10:30 a.m. that will feature fun, kid-friendly outdoor activities, music and food.

To register: bit.ly/381TwYA.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Public art to debut

beginning Wednesday

The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation will present Writing on the Walls, a series of public art installations and events downtown from Wednesday through March 11.

The project will result in two permanent murals, including one that will be the largest in Austin, on the side of the Line hotel, 111 E. Cesar Chavez St. The public events also will feature artist demonstrations, workshops, a craft market, film screenings and painting opportunities at Republic Square.

Writing on the Walls — which spotlights urban art and elevates the importance of art, diversity and public spaces — marks the official unveiling of the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation. The inaugural theme is inspired by the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Programs and events were designed to celebrate women and commemorate history.

For a list of events: bit.ly/2VETJhU.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Registration ending

for Teen Career Day

The Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road, is inviting high school students to go beyond traditional professions and explore diverse career paths at the inaugural Asian American Teen Career Day conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The conference will provide high school students an opportunity to explore career paths from local Asian American professionals that may fit their interests, skills and passions. Students will participate in panel discussions and career presentations and learn about getting ready for college.

The registration fee is $20 dollars and includes breakfast, lunch and conference materials. Registration closes at midnight Tuesday. Financial assistance is available.

For more information: austintexas.gov/teen-career-day-aarc.

American-Statesman staff