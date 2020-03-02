A driver from Cross Plains was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday in Brown County near the Callahan County line, the Department of Public Safety said. A passenger was critically injured.

Johnny Chance Connelly, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:38 p.m. accident, which happened on State Highway 206 three miles southwest of Cross Plains, the DPS said.

Passenger Gage Thomas Connelly, 19, of Burkett, was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with critical injuries, the DPS said.

The older man was driving a Jeep Wrangler northeast on the highway when it left the roadway to the right, went over a creek and struck a concrete embankment on the opposite side of the creek. The vehicle flipped over, and the two occupants, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected, the DPS said.