Federal grand jurors in Amarillo indicted last week a 61-year-old man who aims to use an insanity defense in connection with a bank robbery with no injuries.

Phillip Dayle Goss is charged with a federal count of bank robbery, which carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators believe Goss entered the Amarillo National Bank at 410 S. Taylor on Feb. 3 wearing a black hat and dark colored jacket with gray sleeves. He reportedly approached a teller counter and handed her a note indicating he was robbing the bank and ordered her to put money in a bag and not to do anything stupid, according to a criminal complaint.

The teller grabbed a band of bait bills and some older money, which she put in an envelope and gave to Goss, who left heading north on Taylor Street, the complaint states.

The complaint states Goss made away with $1,251 in cash.

About a week later, Goss arrived at the Amarillo Police Department and passed a hand-written note to an employee, admitting to the robbery.

Goss spoke with investigators and said the clothes he wore in the robbery were in his motel room. He also had $377 in cash that included one of the bait bills.

Investigators spoke with the motel manager who gave them the cash Goss used to pay for his room and found more of the bait bills.

Goss’ roommate also told investigators Goss admitted to robbing the bank.

Goss was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail where he remains.

Federal court records shows he plans to rely on an insanity defense and a psychiatric exam has been ordered.