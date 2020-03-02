An Early mother and her four children were injured Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 183 South as the woman drove her children to school in Zephyr, the Department of Public Safety said.

Angela New, 33, was flown by helicopter to Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo and her four children — ages 5, 11, 13 and 15 — were transported to Brownwood Regional Medical Center, the DPS said.

The 7:29 a.m. accident happened just south of the railroad trestle when the woman served her Chevrolet Tahoe to the right to avoid rear-ending a vehicle in front of her, the DPS said.

The Tahoe went through the guardrail, traveled down and embankment and rolled several times, the DPS said.

The driver and one of the children were ejected.