The Texas 4-H Conference Center has recently received American Camping Association, or ACA, accreditation for its 37th straight year.

“The 4-H Center and ACA are partners in promoting summers of growth and fun in a safe environment,” said Cari Snider, program coordinator at the center, which borders Lake Brownwood. “ACA accreditation demonstrates our commitment to quality camp programming.”

The center is owned by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, which provides statewide oversight for Texas 4-H. The 78-acre site is in year-round operation, offering youth camps and facilities for meetings, team-building activities, and family and class reunions.

Snider said the center has been a member of the American Camping Association since 1980 and has been accredited each year since 1983.

ACA accreditation means the center submitted to a thorough review of about 300 standards set by the association, she explained.

“These include reviews of staff qualifications and training to emergency management,” she said. “American Camp Association collaborates with experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Red Cross and other youth-serving agencies to assure current practices at the camp reflect the most up-to-date, research-based standards in camp operation.”

The mission of ACA is “enriching the lives of children, youth and adults through the camping experience,” Snider said. Beyond that, the 4-H center strives to provide youth with diverse, inclusive and positive camping experiences to help them develop character and learn life skills to serve them through adulthood.

4-H camps scheduled at the center for this summer include 4-H Sport Fishing, Horizons, Outdoor Adventure, Prime Time and county camps, as well as the Mission Possible camp for youth with medically diagnosed disabilities.