The Brownwood Municipal Development District (BMDD) was one of the recipients of the annual Economic Excellence Recognition from the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) for 2019. The awards were presented at a breakfast held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the TEDC’s Winter Conference.

The Economic Excellence Recognition program provides recognition to economic development organizations that meet a desired threshold of professionalism. Recipients qualify for recognition based on training taken by their governing board/council as well as the economic development director and professional staff. Certifications, professional memberships and activities, and organizational effectiveness of the economic development staff also contribute to the standards for qualification.

“The TEDC’s Economic Excellence Recognition program is one of the ways in which our organization honors the outstanding commitment to excellence of our communities and regions, their leaders, and their economic development professionals have toward the professionalization of their economic development efforts,” noted Carlton Schwab, President/CEO of the TEDC.”

Brownwood’s economic development organization was one of only a few groups recognized through this program and was the only municipal development district to make the list.

“To have our BMDD’s efforts acknowledged at a state-level showcases the City of Brownwood’s commitment to growing our economy and improving our community,” said the assistant director of economic development Marshal McIntosh.

The BMDD is the economic development arm of the City of Brownwood and is responsible for the overall economic growth of the community through a variety of tools. That effort is very much a team effort, according to BMDD director of economic development Ray Tipton.

“Economic development is a collaborative effort between our board, city leaders, partner organizations and the residents of Brownwood,” said Tipton. “It takes everyone working together to move our community forward. That collaborative spirit is one of the things I love most about Brownwood.”

The Texas Economic Development Council, established in 1961, is an Austin-based, statewide, non-profit professional association, dedicated to the development of economic and employment opportunities in Texas. The TEDC provides information, educational and legislative services to nearly 850 members. Our objective is to support the economic growth of Texas and develop strategies that promote a positive business climate in the state.