On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Mitchells from Kanati Kennels in Early visited Brownwood Middle School (BMS) Ag classes to give retrieving dog demonstrations and teach about dog training, breeding, and care.

“They brought out a variety of dogs including Black, Chocolate and Yellow Labs as well as a Golden Retriever,” said BMS Ag teacher, Jesse Truax. “They demonstrated how the dogs could heel, here, retrieve and drop on command. The dogs could also locate an unseen bird using hand signal commands from the handler.”

Kanati Kennels provides a variety of services that include boarding, hunt training, competition training, obedience training, and service training.

“Thanks to the Mitchells for spending their time with us,” added Truax. “It was an amazing experience for our students.”