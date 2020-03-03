Coggin Intermediate School (CIS) celebrated its annual Texas Bluebonnet Books, Cool Blue Luncheon on Feb. 28 at the Howard Payne University Beadel Dining Hall.

Students who made it into the Cool Blue Club read all 20 of the books featured on the Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List. Cool Blue Club members were given the opportunity to choose the place they would like to eat and invite a family member to join them for the meal. The CIS students who attended the Cool Blue Luncheon were Jolea Chambers, Kensley Seay, and GiGi Rodriguez.

"The books were very interesting, and I could tell why they were Bluebonnet books because they were very special and enjoyable," said Jolea Chambers, a fifth-grade student at CIS.

One reason the school organizes the luncheon each year is to get the school and the community involved. Many people help to make this event special for the students. The Cool Blue Luncheon hosts are CIS Principal Stacy Loftin, Assistant Principal Ann Fowler, Assistant Principal Jake Senkirik, Ms. Carol Gilbreth, and GiGi Rodriquez. The Cool Blue Staff Members who help coordinate the event are Mysti Mitchell, Dena Eoff, Molly Demontel, Gayla Lishka, Debra Walker, and Alysbelle Shero.

"Mrs. G and the Coggin reading teachers have worked very hard to make sure our students are exposed to quality literature. The Cool Blue Club is a wonderful reward for our students," said Principal Loftin.

As this year's Texas Bluebonnet Book Award comes to a close, students have already begun reading the new 2020-2021 Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List.