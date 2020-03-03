The Texas Department of Transportation’s Brownwood District invites high school seniors in Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba and Stephens Counties to participate in the Public Service Announcement Contest to help support their Project Celebration activities. Prizes will be awarded as follows:

•1st - $1,500

•2nd - $1,250

• 3rd - $1,000

To enter, students will submit a 1-2-minute PSA representing traffic safety that informs teens about the consequences of one or all of the following: underage drinking, distracted driving, not wearing seatbelts, speeding, or that educates teens about TxDOT’s #EndTheStreakTX campaign.

Additional guidelines are as follows:

• The video must be created by the students.

• Abide by copyright laws.

• One PSA per school.

• The PSA must not be any longer than 1-2 minutes including titles and credits.

• The PSA can be created by an individual student or a group of students (there is no cap as to how many students participate).

• We prefer the PSA to be submitted in MP4 format.

• Any video with content that portrays unsafe behavior will not be accepted. Unacceptable content includes: violation of laws, damage to others or property, violence, harassment, verbal or physical abuse, images that reveal graphic injury or death, inappropriate language, hate words, nudity or sexual content and references, and any racial, ethnic or religious jobs.

• Parental Release for Minors must be signed.

• By submitting a PSA, the school grants TxDOT permission to air the video in any manner and arena that we choose.

• PSA must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13th, 2020.

• Submit PSA via drop box to Jeanni Luckey at https://ftp.dot.state.tx.us/dropbox/

• Videos will be judge by the DRIVERS COALITION on March 19, 2020 and the winner will be notified by March 20, 2020.

Resources for information about traffic safety can be found at the following websites:

• www.distractions.gov

• www.nhtsa.gov

• www.txdto.gov

• www.buckleuptexas.com

• www.t-driver.com

For Parental Release for Minors form, additional information or questions regarding the contest, please contact Jeanni Luckey at 325-643-0403 or email Jeanni.luckey@txdot.gov.