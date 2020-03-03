Early returns in the Republican Party Primary Election showed August Pfluger with a commanding lead in the race for the Congressional District 11 seat.

In the House District 60 race, Glenn Rogers had a narrow lead over Jon Francis.

The Texas Tribune reported Pfluger leading the 10 Republican candidates with 48 percent of the vote in the Congressional District 11 race, followed by Brandon Batch with just under 19 percent. Jamie Berryhill was in third place with just over 9 percent.

Those numbers reflected 29 of 260 polling places reporting.

In House District 60, Rogers had 46.5 percent, and Francies had 45.2 percent. Kellye SoRelle had 5.8 percent, and Christopher Perricone was in last place with 2.5 percent, the Texas Tribune reported.

In Brown County, early vote totals showed Pfluger with just under 62 percent, followed by Batch at 10 percent and Wesley Virdell at just under 9 percent.

The Brown County early vote total in the House District 60 race showed Frances with a sizable lead at 53 percent, followed by Rogers at just under 40 percent.

